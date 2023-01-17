WWE Superstar Santos Escobar is ready to go the distance in the Royal Rumble

The WWE Royal Rumble is approaching quickly and there have been several talents confirmed for the big match already. Like every year, they will compete for a chance to have a championship match at WrestleMania.

One name that has already emerged as a participant in the match is SmackDown's own Santos Escobar. He tweeted the following about being ready for anything heading into the match.

This will be Santos Escobar's first Rumble appearance. A match like this can really test his stamina and endurance, and it could be a very long night for him if he enters the match early and wants to win it all.

With the 30-man battle royale being a long match, Escobar will need all the cardio conditioning he can get, depending on which number he enters the bout at. To go the distance, he might need to emulate Sylvester Stallone's Rocky, which he referenced in the above tweet.

It is not known what number he will enter the match, but he could be ready to be this year's iron man and wrestle for an extended period of time.

Who else is officially part of the Men's Royal Rumble match?

With the Royal Rumble less than two weeks away, there are a bunch of open spots for returning or debuting superstars to make their names known. As of writing, there have been nine male superstars (including Escobar) that have been confirmed for the match.

Kofi Kingston, Ricochet, Baron Corbin, Austin Theory, Seth Rollins, Rey Mysterio, and Gunther have also been announced to compete in this year's Rumble match. There should be more wrestlers qualifying and declaring their participation on upcoming episodes of RAW and SmackDown, so make sure to keep your eyes open for any announcements.

