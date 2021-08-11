Top female WWE Superstar says Vince McMahon is her best friend

WWE star Sasha Banks has claimed that Vince McMahon trusts her, the two are best friends, and they text each other every morning.

On Rasslin' with Brandon F. Walker, Sasha Banks joked that she wants to go to Mars and start her own wrestling federation there.

"That's my plan for the second half of the year (to become a billionaire). That's all I want. I want to go to Mars. Start my own federation up there. I'm going to bring people. Once I get my confidence, once I become a billionaire, once I become the legit CEO of WWE, we're going to Mars," said the former SmackDown Women's Champion.

She then claimed that she and Vince McMahon are best friends and that the WWE Chairman trusts her if they were to take pro wrestling outside earth.

"He trusts me. We're best friends. I love you, Vince. Thank you, Vince. My best friend. (On) speed dial. Texts every single morning, '(imitates Vince McMahon's voice) How are you, Sasha?' (She replies) 'Good morning, Vince. How are you?'" joked Sasha Banks.

Sasha Banks' friendship with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon

I would not be rich without @wwe I am thankful everyday! Thank you @VinceMcMahon — Mercedes Varnado (@SashaBanksWWE) February 12, 2020

Sasha Banks has previously spoken about her friendship with Vince McMahon and how she will do whatever the WWE Chairman asks her to do in WWE.

“Whatever Vince wants, that's what I'm going to do. Anything he gives me, I want to take it and make it as magical as I can make it," said Banks.

She has also previously talked about taking over Vince McMahon's job and also making a lot of money in the business.

Banks recently turned heel on Bianca Belair following her return to SmackDown. The Boss attacked the reigning women's champion on the Blue brand and has set up a rematch between the two for SummerSlam.

