WWE Superstar says he was emotionally 'hurt' after Logan Paul's link-up with The Judgment Day on RAW

Baron Corbin has reacted to Logan Paul linking up with The Judgment Day on WWE RAW.

On this week's show, Paul, Finn Balor, JD McDonagh, and Dominik Mysterio ambushed Jey Uso ahead of his title match against Damian Priest at Backlash. However, the former Bloodline member was saved by the returning Braun Strowman.

Before RAW went live on air, WWE shared a clip of Paul arriving at the arena with Patrick Mahomes and IShowSpeed. At the same time, Priest and his stablemates were also seen entering the arena. Reacting to the clip, Corbin sent a three-word message.

"This hurts me," wrote Corbin

Corbin was recently drafted to WWE SmackDown as part of the 2024 Draft. Before returning to the main roster, he and Bron Breakker lost the NXT Tag Team Championships to Axiom and Nathan Frazer. In his final NXT match, Corbin was defeated by Lexis King.

Peter Rosenberg wants The Judgment Day to go their separate ways

Peter Rosenberg believes The Judgment Day should split and go their separate ways.

Speaking on the Cheap Heat podcast, Rosenberg noted that Ripley's absence could be a major factor in the faction breaking up. He also spoke highly of Damian Priest, who won the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania XL. Rosenberg said:

"How about this? Is it time for The Judgment Day to break up? And I never thought I'd say this this soon, but with everything that happened, with Rhea being on the shelf for a minute, and with Priest, to me, being so good with the title. And by the way, Priest is getting better every single week on the microphone. To me, he feels like the real deal."

At Backlash France, Priest will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Jey Uso. On the RAW after WrestleMania XL, Jey became the #1 contender for the World Heavyweight Championship after winning a Fatal Four-Way Match involving McIntyre, Bronson Reed, and Ricochet.