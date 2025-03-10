WWE Superstar says Jey Uso will "choke" during a major match

Jey Uso will be in action on tonight's episode of Monday Night RAW. His opponent, Grayson Waller, sent him a message ahead of their clash.

The 39-year-old superstar recently won his first Royal Rumble match and punched his ticket to WrestleMania 41. He will challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship on The Grandest Stage of Them All.

On X, Waller made a bold claim ahead of his match against Jey, stating that the OG Bloodline member would "choke" during the bout on RAW.

"YEET gonna choke #cringe," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's post on X:

The issues between Jey and Waller began after the latter mocked the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble winner during a backstage segment. The segment concluded with Jey superkicking the former Tag Team Champion.

Rikishi is excited about Jey Uso facing Gunther

Rikishi is excited to see his son, Jey Uso, challenge Gunther for the WWE World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 41. He was unsuccessful in his previous attempt to dethrone The Ring General.

Speaking on the Off The Top podcast, Rikishi said:

"I think Jey made the right decision. There's history there between him and Gunther. You know, after not getting the job done in two opportunities, this means something now. You're getting a third time to crack at this thing here but the only difference is, it is on the biggest, grandest stage of them all. So, I don't see anything else but the best performance ever from Jey going into WrestleMania."

Jey Uso's only singles title reign in WWE was with the Intercontinental Championship in 2024, which he got by dethroning Bron Breakker. However, he dropped the title back to Breakker within a few weeks, making the latter a two-time champion.

The 39-year-old's current goal is to win his first WWE World Championship. But first, he needs to get past Grayson Waller on tonight's Monday Night RAW.

