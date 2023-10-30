WWE Superstar says he has no respect for Bron Breakker (Exclusive)

Mr. Stone recently opened up about his upcoming match with Bron Breakker at NXT Halloween Havoc and said he had little respect for the 26-year-old star.

Though Stone has not wrestled much in WWE, with his last match going down almost two years back in November 2021, he's still an accomplished worker. Mr. Stone's client and close friend, Von Wagner, was a victim of a brutal attack by Bron Breakker a few weeks back, following which Stone stepped up to challenge him.

In an interview with Riju Dasgupta of Sportskeeda Wrestling, Mr. Stone mentioned that he had no respect for Breakker and neither cared if the former NXT Champion had any respect for him.

The 40-year-old star added that he would bring his A-game against Breakker come Tuesday night at Halloween Havoc.

"I don't really care about earning Bron's respect because I don't respect him for what he did to Von, but I do respect his uncle, and I'm going to bring it the same way to Bron that I brought it to Scottie," said Mr. Stone. [7:33 - 7:47]

Mr. Stone doesn't think he has any ring rust ahead of his match against Bron Breakker

In the same interview, Mr. Stone acknowledged that though he had wrestled infrequently over the last few years, he didn't have any ring rust.

The NXT star explained that since he's wrestled for so many years, it would hardly take him any time to find his rhythm once he got into the ring with Bron Breakker on Tuesday.

"So it's my first scheduled match in five years. I have had matches before, but this is the first singles match that I knew was coming that I could mentally and physically prepare for. But as far as rust, I don't I do. I think when you've been doing it, performing, and fighting and wrestling in the squared circle for as long as I have, I don't think rust is a real thing. I just think when I get back to the ropes, and it's not to manage someone, it's not be someone's sidekick and it's to fight, I think it's gonna be go time, and all's gonna come back to me," Mr. Stone said.

It'll be interesting to see if Mr. Stone manages to put up a solid fight against Bron Breakker or goes down with relative ease.

Fans can watch WWE NXT every Tuesday at 8 p.m. ET on USA Network. This Tuesday will feature the second part of HALLOWEEN HAVOC on NXT and a huge matchup between Mr. Stone and Bron Breakker.

