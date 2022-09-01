WWE Superstar says Triple H did not reprimand him after recent RAW remarks (Exclusive)

Drew McIntyre has clarified that Triple H did not have a problem with comments he made in a recent WWE RAW segment with Kevin Owens.

McIntyre repeatedly said “wrestling” during a promo on the August 15 episode of RAW. The word was allegedly banned by former WWE Chairman Vince McMahon, who viewed his product as sports entertainment instead of professional wrestling.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Riju Dasgupta, The Scottish Warrior discussed fans’ positive reactions to a particular line he said during the promo:

“I think the line was something like, ‘We’re wrestlers in a wrestling ring, let’s just freaking wrestle,’ and it’s amazing how much it blew up because that just came out in the moment.” McIntyre continued, “I wasn’t obviously reprimanded for it. I wasn’t told otherwise.” [9:09-9:23]

McIntyre also gave an insight into the instructions that superstars have received from Triple H about their promos:

“Hunter’s thing is just speak from your heart, speak from your gut, especially the more experienced talents. Stay within the lines of what you’re trying to achieve but speak your truth. I think we’re seeing a lot of superstars do that right now. Drew McIntyre, Drew Galloway the real person, is a very passionate, sometimes angry individual, but I love this industry, so everything I say does come from the heart.” [9:23-9:45]

Watch the video above to hear McIntyre’s response to the beatdown he suffered from Roman Reigns and The Bloodline last week.

Drew McIntyre discusses the importance of entertainment and wrestling in WWE

While many fans prefer the entertainment aspect of wrestling shows, others are more captivated by superstars’ ability to produce impressive in-ring performances.

As one of WWE’s most talented entertainers and wrestlers, Drew McIntyre is pleased that so many fans appreciate the latter part of his job:

“I don’t think it was so much intentional. It was something that was coming from within during the moment with Kevin. I know he was speaking his truth and speaking from the heart, and in return I was speaking from the heart, and that’s what came out. It was amazing to see the response people had for me mentioning wrestling so many times.” [8:29-8:48]

The 37-year-old added that superstars should be allowed to use the word “wrestling” in the right situation:

“In the end, we are World Wrestling Entertainment. We are very entertaining. We’ve got some fun, different stuff on the show, but at the core we’re still wrestling and that’s what it’s all about,” said McIntyre. “I don’t think it should be a dirty word, and I don’t think it really has been a dirty word as such, just maybe the perception publicly. That’s what I felt within and that’s what came out my mouth.” [8:49-9:09]

McIntyre will challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle in Cardiff, Wales, on Saturday. The event is set to be the first major WWE show in the United Kingdom since SummerSlam 1992.

Will McIntyre or Reigns leave Wales with the titles? Let us know your prediction in the comments section.

