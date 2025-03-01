WWE Superstar seen laughing backstage after hitting Nick Aldis

SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was put in a tough situation following this week's show, as he was attacked in his office. While it was accidental, his anger was real.

After the show ended, a few women superstars were in Nick's office. Following an argument among them, Michin swung her kendo stick at Chelsea Green, only for Piper Niven to move her out of the way. This caused the kendo stick to hit Aldis instead. He proceeded to make a Street Fight between Michin and Chelsea for next week's show.

So, despite causing that pain to Nick Aldis, the former OC member got what she wanted via the GM's announcement. She took to X/Twitter to show her true feelings. Michin even added a clip of her laughing at the situation backstage:

"I think @RealNickAldis and I speak the same language. I’m ready to get to the land of EXTREME with my good ol' friend @ImChelseaGreen. MWAHZ 😘."

Chelsea Green, on the other hand, has refused to be a part of this match. Michin will undoubtedly ensure it happens.

Either way, it hasn't been confirmed whether the Women's United States Championship will be on the line. Green lost a non-title match to Tiffany Stratton on SmackDown this week, prompting her outburst in Nick Aldis' office that caused the entire scene.

