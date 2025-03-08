WWE Superstar sends another message related to John Cena's betrayal and heel turn; makes big claim

John Cena's betrayal has taken the professional wrestling world by surprise. Superstars and celebrities from all around the globe have reacted to his shocking heel turn. However, one man who seemingly isn't able to get over Cena's actions is Grayson Waller.

The Leader of Cenation betrayed Cody Rhodes at WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event moments after winning the Men's Chamber Match. Cena shockingly aligned himself with The Rock and will have The Final Boss by his side in his quest to become a 17-time World Champion.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Waller reacted to World Wrestling Entertainment posting fans reactions of Cena's surprising heel turn. He mocked the WWE Universe for their heartbreaking reactions to the betrayal. This wasn't the first time the Australian superstar had posted about the 47-year-old's turn.

"Haven’t laughed so much in a long time," wrote Waller.

Check out Waller's tweet below:

Waller will be facing Jey Uso in a singles match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW. The Yeet Master was involved in a backstage segment with A-Town Down Under on a recent edition of RAW.

Natalya believes John Cena had heel tendencies during Total Divas

Natalya also commented on John Cena's recent heel turn on WWE television. She stated that she had noticed his heelish tendencies during Total Divas and wasn't entirely surprised by the recent events.

Speaking with the Toronto Sun, the former SmackDown Women's Champion stated that Cena's house rules were very strict and she was aware that he would turn heel. Natalya said:

"He's the ultimate babyface. If you look up babyface in the dictionary, John Cena is right next to it. So, it's like nobody expected it unless you watched Total Divas. Listen, I was on every season of Total Divas, and John's house rules were very strict... So I knew there was a heel turn coming from a mile away."

Cena is set to appear on the March 24 edition of WWE Monday Night RAW. He will also appear on the March 31 edition of the show. The 16-time World Champion hasn't explained his actions after betraying Cody Rhodes at Elimination Chamber: Toronto.

Meanwhile, The American Nightmare appeared on this week's SmackDown. He put Cena on notice with a bold promo.

