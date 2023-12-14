WWE Superstar sends defiant message after major loss at RAW

Being a WWE superstar is not an easy job, and every superstar hopes to capitalize on any opportunity that might be presented to them.

A RAW Superstar recently reacted to her brutal defeat against Rhea Ripley. The star in question is Maxxine Dupri, who lost this week on RAW in a non-title match against the champion.

WWE Women’s Champion Ripley wanted to send any potential challengers and her own stable mates a reminder of how dominant she is. The Australian made short work of the Alpha Academy member on the show.

Expand Tweet

Despite her loss, Dupri was upbeat after the match. She took to her Instagram stories to share her thoughts with everyone. Maxxine was defiant in her post-show message and saw the champion as a new challenge she had to face.

Check out the screenshot of her story below:

"If it doesn't challeng you, it doesn't change you... back to the gring," wrote Dupri.

Maxxine's Instagram story

Rhea Ripley sends a message after tension within The Judgment Day grew on WWE RAW

After Dominik Mysterio lost his title, tensions have grown within the heel faction. The last episode of WWE RAW saw Damian Priest and Ripley argue about who the real leader of The Judgment Day is, with both champions considering themselves the front-runners. After the show, however, the Australian shared a picture with the rest of the group with a wholesome message.

The image is captioned “Happy Family.” While this means that the group is still sticking together, the tensions within the group in the last few weeks have been growing. Dominik’s title loss only further added to the problems of the group, and with The Creed Brothers set to challenge Priest and Balor for the Tag Team Titles, there’s a real possibility of things getting much worse for The Judgment Day.

What did you think of the match between Rhea and Maxxine? Who do you think should challenge The Nightmare next? Let us know in the comments below.

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.