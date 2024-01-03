WWE Superstar sends a five-word message ahead of his match against Cody Rhodes

On next week's episode of Monday Night RAW, Cody Rhodes will be in action against Shinsuke Nakamura. Taking to social media, Nakamura put his arch-rival on notice.

The feud between Nakamura and Rhodes began several weeks ago when The King of Strong Style ambushed The American Nightmare. Rhodes was the victim of the mist, courtesy of Nakamura.

Taking to Instagram, Nakamura sent a bold five-word message ahead of his match against Rhodes on next week's RAW.

"The beginning of the ancient world," wrote Nakamura.

Check out Nakamura's Instagram post:

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with the WWE creative team's booking of Cody Rhodes

Vince Russo criticized the WWE creative team after this week's special Day 1 episode of Monday Night RAW.

On the show, Cody Rhodes addressed the WWE Universe and hyped up his upcoming showdown against Shinsuke Nakamura.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo, Russo mentioned that Rhodes was perfectly fine despite being the victim of Nakamura's mist. He said:

"This is where they are so off, because I told you bro. Here is Cody saying I got poison mist spit in my eyes, and he is there the next day fine. The way we would do it is, bro at the end of RAW, somebody screwed (Steve) Austin. And now all of a sudden when I am writing this bro I am literally in Austin's boots. And I am waiting the whole week for the next RAW, I am literally Austin when I am writing that show."

Rhodes will aim to beat Nakamura and end their rivalry once and for all. The American Nightmare has already confirmed his entry into this year's Men's Royal Rumble Match and will be hoping to win back-to-back Rumbles.

