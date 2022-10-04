WWE Superstar sends a heartfelt message to AEW star Ruby Soho following nose surgery

WWE Superstar Natalya Neidhart has sent a heartfelt message to AEW star Ruby Soho after the latter underwent successful nose surgery.

Last month, Soho teamed up with Ortiz to challenge Sammy Guevara and Tay Melo for the AAA World Mixed Tag Team Titles on the pre-show of AEW All Out. During the bout, the former member of The Riott Squad suffered a broken nose after taking a knee to the face from Tay Conti. Recently, Soho revealed on social media that she had successful nose surgery.

Current SmackDown superstar Natalya responded to Soho's hospital photo on Twitter, sending her former colleague a heartfelt message.

"I’m thinking of you!!!! You’re so strong, Ruby!❤️," The BOAT wrote.

Ruby Soho and Natalya shared the ring many times in WWE

In 2016, Ruby Soho signed with WWE. She spent nearly a year in NXT before making her main roster debut as the leader of The Riott Squad.

The 31-year-old competed for about four years on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before the company released her from her contract in June 2021 due to budget cuts.

While in the Stamford-based company, Soho shared the ring with Natalya several times in tag team matches. The BOAT was even one of the competitors in Soho's last bout in WWE.

In that match, Natalya teamed up with Tamina to successfully defend their Women's Tag Team Titles against Soho and her Riott Squad partner Liv Morgan.

The two ladies also squared off a few times in the singles competition. However, the current AEW star never scored a victory over the former SmackDown Women's Champion. Natalya last defeated Soho during a Gauntlet match on RAW in December 2018.

Natalya has previously praised AEW for how they handled The Owen Hart Foundation Tournament, which saw Soho reach the final before losing to Britt Baker.

