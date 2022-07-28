"You up?" - WWE Superstar sends an interesting message to Mandy Rose by referencing her former on-screen partner

WWE Superstar Dolph Ziggler took to social media to send an interesting message to Mandy Rose after once again sharing the ring with Otis.

During Rose's on-screen romantic storyline with Otis a few years ago, The Showoff got himself involved. He also appeared in place of the former Heavy Machinery member during a Valentine's Day date.

On the most recent episode of RAW, the duo of Ziggler and AJ Styles faced Alpha Academy. Taking to Twitter, the former WWE World Heavyweight Champion quoted a tweet that showed him being laid out by Otis. Ziggler wrote:

"I suffer for my art…so, @WWE_MandyRose you up?"

Check out Dolph Ziggler's tweet below:

The WWE Universe reacted to Dolph Ziggler's tweet to Mandy Rose

The WWE Universe seemed all too aware of Dolph Ziggler referencing his storyline with Mandy Rose and Otis.

Fans had interesting reactions to the tweet. You can check out some of them below:

Chris Piper @ChrisPi61502054 @HEELZiggler @WWE_MandyRose Below this on my wall is a Tweet of Mandy telling Zoey "No... just stop." I thought she was replying to you at first.🤣🤣🤣 @HEELZiggler @WWE_MandyRose Below this on my wall is a Tweet of Mandy telling Zoey "No... just stop." I thought she was replying to you at first.🤣🤣🤣

One fan also asked for Rose to be called up to the main roster once again and join the red brand in response to Ziggler's tweet:

Rose is currently working on the NXT 2.0 brand where she is the reigning NXT Women's Champion.

The Toxic Attraction leader is enjoying her first title reign in WWE, a title that she has already defended successfully against the likes of Kay Lee Ray (Alba Fyre), Dakota Kai, Wendy Choo, and other prominent names.

Rose's most recent televised defense saw her defeat Roxanne Perez after the latter was betrayed by her tag team partner Cora Jade.

The 32-year-old's next title defense is scheduled for the NXT Heatwave show in August against Zoey Stark. The former WWE NXT Women's Tag Team Champion recently made her return during a 20-Woman Battle Royal and ended up winning the whole thing.

Stark, who was previously sidelined for nine months due to an injury, will aim to bring an end to Rose's historic title reign.

