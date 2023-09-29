WWE Superstar sends a message to Mandy Rose, reveals conversation between them

While Mandy Rose might no longer be a WWE Superstar, she is still in touch with several superstars from the company, including her good friend Sonya Deville.

Rose and Deville were previously stablemates in Absolution, a group that also included Paige, aka Saraya. Later, Rose and Deville teamed up as Fire and Desire.

Taking to Instagram, Deville shared a screengrab of her conversation with Rose. She sent a short message to the former NXT Women's Champion.

"Okay @mandysacs says I'm doin it right let's go!!" wrote Deville.

Check out a screengrab of Rose and Deville's Instagram conversation:

Deville is currently sidelined due to an injury she suffered a few months ago. Due to the injury, she was forced to vacate the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship, which she won with Chelsea Green.

With Deville injured, Green found a new tag team partner in Piper Niven, who is now the other half of the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team Champion.

Mandy Rose revealed that she doesn't see Sonya Deville very often

Mandy Rose and Sonya Deville have been friends for years. However, the two women don't get to see each other very often.

During a Q&A session on Instagram, Rose revealed her current relationship with Deville, claiming that the two women are still best friends. She said:

"[Do you talk to Sonya?] Of course. She's still my bestie. We just don't see each other that much anymore. But she'll always be my bestie."

Other than teaming up with each other, Rose and Deville have also feuded with one another. In 2020, they faced each other in a No Disqualification Loser Leaves WWE Match, which Rose won.

Rose departed WWE in 2022 after losing the NXT Women's Championship to Roxanne Perez. She held the title for well over a year.

