WWE Superstar sends a message to a member of The OC after a major match

WWE star and member of The O.C., Karl Anderson, took to social media to send a message to his stablemate, 'Michin' Mia Yim.

On SmackDown: New Year's Revolution, Yim unsuccessfully challenged IYO SKY for the WWE Women's Championship. Despite a valiant effort, she came agonizingly close to dethroning the current champion.

Taking to Instagram, Anderson sent a message dedicated to Yim and praised her for her efforts.

"The #GoodSister of #TheOC showed out last night @wweonfox @wwe , n just came up a bit short , but showed the World who she is..Vancouver, Canada 🇨🇦 an absolute #GoodBrotherTown.. Till next time!" wrote Anderson.

Check out Anderson's Instagram post:

Bill Apter discussed the tension within The O.C.

Bill Apter previously spoke about the tension and issues within The O.C. after AJ Styles ignored his stablemates in a backstage segment.

Following Styles' return in December 2023, WWE teased a split between The Phenomenal One and the rest of his stablemates. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Smack Talk podcast, Bill Apter discussed the same.

"That surprised me. That really did. I didn't expect to see that at all," he said.

Apter added:

"He had a whole different style. His style was totally different. The anger was really coming out of him like he really meant it. You could tell he was grouchy. Everything was wrong, like he had to come back after being injured for so many weeks and he had to come out and be, you know, just almost like, 'I'm not starting at the bottom again, you know, I'm going after Roman Reigns, I don't care who else is here.' So, yeah, I love his new attitude."

However, Styles is seemingly on the same page with The O.C. The former Intercontinental Champion, Anderson, and Gallows trio recently teamed up at a WWE live event.

What are your thoughts on Mia Yim's title match against IYO SKY? Sound off in the comments section below.

Scott Steiner thinks an upcoming star is ready for Roman Reigns here.