WWE Superstar sends a message to Shinsuke Nakamura's new opponent after RAW

A WWE Superstar recently took to Twitter to send a message to Shinsuke Nakamura's new opponent, Akira Tozawa, after the latest episode of RAW. The name in question is Ricochet.

On the latest episode of the Monday Night Show, Nakamura issued an open challenge, which was later accepted by Tozawa in a backstage segment that WWE exclusively posted on Twitter.

The former 24/7 Champion broke his silence afterward, confirming that he accepts the challenge and will face The King of Strong Styles next week on RAW.

"I accept your challenge!!!! See you next week!!! ARIGATOOOO!!!!!!" Tozawa tweeted.

Ricochet was quick to notice his post and made a comment to seemingly motivate the 38-year-old star.

"You got it!!" wrote Ricochet.

You can check out their tweets below:

Shinsuke Nakamura also reacted after learning about his new opponent. You can read more about it here.

Former WWE writer does not feel that Shinsuke Nakamura is elevated after a good match against Seth Rollins

On a recent edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo said that he believes Shinsuke Nakamura had a great match against Seth Rollins, but it did not elevate his current character.

"Bro, I don’t know, you know, again bro, they are basing this on he had a good match with Seth so now he’s elevated. I’m not feeling that. Who are you gonna put with Nakamura that’s gonna mean anything? I am just not feeling it, bro," Russo said.

Fans hoped that The King of Strong Styles would be booked better after he faced The Visionary for the World Heavyweight Championship.

However, the WWE Universe believes his character is going nowhere if he keeps getting booked against 'mid-card' wrestlers in the Stamford-based promotion.

