"Count your days…" - WWE Superstar sends ominous message to The Judgment Day

A former WWE Champion has made it known that he plans to be the judge, jury and executioner for The Judgment Day.

When WWE Hell in a Cell takes place this Sunday, Edge and his murky minions - Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley - will be in six-person action against the team of AJ Styles, Finn Balor and Liv Morgan.

Less than a week away from the event, Styles has issued a chilling warning to the opposition.

The Phenomenal One has had several run-ins with The Judgment Day, and his rivalry with Edge goes back to February, when Styles accepted The Rated-R Superstar's challenge for a match at WrestleMania 38. Without warning, Edge then snapped and attacked AJ, leaving him laying.

The assaults only continued from there, as the nefarious faction has targeted other performers as well.

Styles and Edge would eventually meet up at 'Mania, with The Ultimate Opportunist gaining the victory. It was followed by a re-match at Backlash that Styles also lost, due to Rhea Ripley's intereference.

But things still weren't settled there, and the rivalry between these two WWE Superstars has now spilled over to social media

On Tuesday, Styles posted on Twitter to inform the group that things would be different now that the odds aren't stacked so squarely against him.

Styles will have Balor and Morgan to back him up in this bout, and both of his partners have had their share of issues with The Judgment Day. Just recently, the three decided to band together to fight off the cold and calculating combination of Edge, Priest and Ripley.

Thus far, the faction has gotten the best of the the babyfaces, but the trio will look to put a stop to that this weekend at Hell in a Cell.

This is a rare case of WWE featuring intergender teams in the ring. However, per the company's normal practices, men will likely only battle their male counterparts, while female competitors will exclusively face off with one another.

