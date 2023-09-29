WWE Superstar sends a seven-word message aimed at Roman Reigns during his absence

Roman Reigns is currently on hiatus from WWE television. Amid his absence, WWE star and Bloodline member Paul Heyman sent a message aimed at The Tribal Chief.

Reigns' latest defense of the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship was against Jey Uso at the SummerSlam premium live event. During the closing moments of the show, Reigns received an unlikely assist from Jimmy Uso, who betrayed his brother.

Taking to Twitter/X, Heyman questioned the WWE Universe if they had acknowledged Reigns. He also shared a photo of himself acknowledging The Head of the Table during his entrance:

"HAVE YOU ACKNOWLEDGED YOUR TRIBAL CHIEF TODAY?" wrote Heyman

Kevin Sullivan suggested the idea of Mike Tyson or Stone Cold Steve Austin being involved in Roman Reigns' WrestleMania 40 match

Roman Reigns' opponent for a potential match at WrestleMania 40 is yet to be confirmed. Wrestling veteran Kevin Sullivan recently suggested the idea of Stone Cold Steve Austin or Mike Tyson being a part of Reigns' match.

Speaking on Tuesday with The Ticketmaster, he stated that Austin or Tyson should be the special guest referee for Reigns' next match at The Grandest Stage of Them All. He said:

"If you put a special referee like [Steve] Austin or Mike Tyson or even one of the elders from The Tribal Chief's [family] — there's so many ways you could do it. They're gonna draw even without it [special referee], but if you want to put a cherry on the cake, get somebody like Austin or someone from the original Bloodline, and they'll draw huge."

Reigns could potentially face Cody Rhodes in a rematch at WrestleMania 40. Earlier this year, in the main event of WrestleMania 39, Reigns successfully defended his title against Rhodes.

There have also been talks of Reigns possibly facing The Rock in one of the most highly anticipated matches of all time.

