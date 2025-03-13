WWE Superstar sends a stern warning to Jey Uso; says things will only get worse before WrestleMania 41

WWE Superstar and World Heavyweight Champion, Gunther, sent a stern warning to Jey Uso ahead of their clash at WrestleMania 41. The Ring General once again stood tall over his upcoming opponent this week on Monday Night RAW.

Ad

Jey defeated Grayson Waller on the latest edition of the red brand. Post-match, he was involved in a brawl with Waller and Austin Theory before Gunther stepped in and choked out The Yeet Master.

On Instagram, he shared a warning message aimed at Jey, claiming that things will only worsen for the 39-year-old WWE Superstar.

"week after week, it only gets worse," wrote Gunther

Cody Rhodes' uncle is a WWE Hall of Famer. More details HERE.

Check out Gunther's Instagram post:

Ad

Trending

Ad

Jey earned his shot at the World Heavyweight Championship by winning the 2025 Men's Royal Rumble Match. He last eliminated John Cena to win the Royal Rumble for the first time in his career.

Vince Russo wasn't pleased with WWE's recent booking of Jey Uso

Vince Russo questioned Jey Uso's booking after he was choked out by Gunther a week ago on Monday Night RAW. After the incident, the 39-year-old superstar addressed the WWE Universe in a backstage interview instead of looking for his WrestleMania 41 opponent.

Ad

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo stated he wasn't pleased with Jey's decision not to look for Gunther after being choked out by him. He said:

"This is how you kill characters. So I liked this segment ending with heat on Gunther. I like it. The heel up. But here’s the problem, then we go in the back to Jey Uso and we get a promo from Jey Uso who leaves without a shirt. Why wasn’t Jey Uso looking for Gunther? I don’t understand that. Because you look weak. You look like the guy beat my a*s and I am not gonna go after him tonight. You look weak, man."

Ad

Jey will face Austin Theory in a singles match on the upcoming edition of Monday Night RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback