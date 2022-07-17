WWE Superstar sends a two-word message to Randy Orton during his absence from the company

Riddle recently took to his official Instagram handle to send a heartfelt message to Randy Orton. The Viper is currently sidelined with a back injury he suffered a while ago.

The Riddle-Orton duo, known as RK-Bro, are former two-time RAW Tag Team Champions. They even unsuccessfully challenged for The Usos' SmackDown Tag Team Championships before Orton was written off TV.

Taking to his Instagram story, Riddle shared a photo of himself and his long-term tag team partner holding the RAW Tag Team Championships and sent a two-word message.

Check out the screengrab of the same below:

Riddle and Orton are former RAW Tag Team Champions!

WWE legend Road Dogg recently picked Randy Orton as his dream opponent

Throughout his illustrious career, Randy Orton has shared the ring with some of the biggest names in the industry.

A WWE legend who recently expressed his desire to face the multi-time world champion is Road Dogg, also known as Brian James.

During a recent AdFreeShows.com Q&A session, the Hall of Famer named Orton as his dream opponent from the current roster. Road Dogg said:

"I've said this before but not publicly, Randy Orton. Like, look, I don't know if he will be back, but Randy Orton, in my mind, is one of the best, and I've said this before too, television wrestlers. There is a difference between television wrestling and live event wrestling, and Randy is great at both. But really good at telling a story with his body and facials and his, you know, without verbal communication, he is telling a story."

As previously mentioned, Orton's last WWE appearance was on an episode of SmackDown when he and Riddle failed to win the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championships, courtesy of interference from Roman Reigns.

The exact timetable for The Apex Predator's return is yet to be confirmed. However, WWE is still advertising him to appear at an upcoming house show at the Donald L. Tucker Civic Center in Tallahassee, Florida, on July 16.

