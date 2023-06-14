WWE Superstar set to challenge for a major title 1,369 days after last challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship

A WWE Superstar is set to challenge for a major title at an upcoming show, 1,369 days after last challenging Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship.

A couple of weeks ago, Baron Corbin shocked the WWE Universe when he returned to NXT and ambushed both Carmelo Hayes and Trick Williams. Last week, he made it clear that he wants to challenge for the NXT Championship.

However, he was interrupted by Ilja Dragunov, who issued a challenge to Corbin for this week on NXT. Hence, both men squared off tonight in a Number One Contender's match for the NXT Championship.

The match itself was amazing and had the fans on their feet. Ilja, despite being injured, brought the fight to Corbin. Bron Breakker tried to interfere in the match but was taken out by Ilja Dragunov. However, this momentary distraction allowed Corbin to hit the End of Days for the win. Corbin will now challenge Hayes for the NXT Championship in two weeks.

Following the match, however, Carmelo Hayes got his revenge on Corbin by attacking him from behind.

This will be Corbin's first challenge for a world title in over 1,369 days. The last time Baron Corbin competed in a singles match for a world title was against Seth Rollins at a house show. Seth Rollins won that match.

Corbin also recently missed the opportunity to challenge for the Intercontinental Championship when he lost the Number One Contender's Battle Royal that took place weeks ago.

Over the years, Corbin has competed in several Number One Contender's matches but has never managed to win a world title in the company. It will be interesting to see whether Corbin will be able to win the NXT Championship.

Who do you think will win at NXT Gold Rush in two weeks? Sound off in the comments section.

Recommended Video Moments when WWE Superstars betrayed their own family

Poll : 0 votes