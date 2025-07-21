WWE Superstar set to remain champion despite bold claims, thinks Bill Apter (Exclusive)

A major WWE title will be on the line at SummerSlam, with two top stars fighting hard for it. While the challenger, Jade Cargill, seems determined to win, veteran journalist Bill Apter believes she won't succeed.
The Storm is set to face WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton at SummerSlam after winning the Queen of the Ring Tournament by defeating Asuka at Night of Champions. As such, Tiffany will need to be very cautious in her title defense, considering Jade is one of the most physically impressive talents on the women's roster, and she has also made a bold claim about winning the belt. Nonetheless, Bill Apter believes that she will be booked to retain the title.
On The Wrestling Time Machine, hosted by Mac Davis, the veteran journalist was asked about his prediction for the upcoming match with the WWE Women's Championship on the line. Bill Apter said that Tiffany was unlikely to lose the belt just yet.
"I think Tiffy Time is gonna remain champion. Both of them are big attractions, but I just don't see them taking the gold off of Tiffy time yet." [1:06 onwards]
A WWE veteran recently praised Tiffany Stratton
While Tiffany Stratton has a long way to go in WWE, Vince Russo thinks that the creative team is not booking her well.
Speaking on Sportskeeda's BroDown, Russo praised Tiffany and said she has the aura of a top star.
"Tiffany Stratton has it. She's got the it factor, but they're not working with her; they're not developing her. They're not making her better, but you look at her, she is a star. She's got it. She's got that aura. But you [have] got to work with her, man," Russo said. [From 53:26 onwards]
Only time will tell what is next for Tiffany Stratton in the Stamford-based promotion.
