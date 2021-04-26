WWE Superstar set to return on this week's RAW; New match announced

Monday Night RAW is just a few days away, and WWE has made some announcements prior to the episode. The company confirmed that there will be a returning a WWE Superstar as well as a big-time tag team match.

WWE confirmed that WWE Champion Bobby Lashley will be present for this week's episode. The Almighty's return to RAW was confirmed on the company's website.

Lashley will be back after a week-long hiatus. The reigning, defending WWE Champion was not present in last week's episode following a successful championship retention at the RAW after WrestleMania. In two nights, The Almighty retained his title against Drew McIntyre and Riddle.

WWE confirmed that Lashley will address his future WrestleMania Backlash opponent Drew McIntyre on this week's episode of RAW.

Fans would also like a few other questions answered by the WWE Champion, including the allegiances if any of Mace and T-Bar. The former RETRIBUTION members have been attacking Drew McIntyre on RAW for two weeks in a row.

It will be interesting to see what Bobby Lashley will have to say, and if Mace and T-Bar are new additions to The Hurt Business.

Drew McIntyre will team up with Braun Strowman to take on Mace and T-Bar on RAW

WWE also confirmed a rerun of one of last week's matches at RAW. Drew McIntyre will once again team up with Braun Strowman to take on Mace and T-Bar. Their match last week ended with McIntyre and Strowman's disqualification, so they will be looking to win this match this time around.

The former RETRIBUTION members seem to be in collusion with The Hurt Business. Perhaps this match will give us some more insight into this partnership.

If they are working for The Hurt Business, Mace and T-Bar will be looking to hurt Drew McIntyre as much as possible. Especially before he faces Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash for the WWE Championship.

RAW certainly has some major talking points this week. What do you think will go down on this week's episode? Let us know in the comments section below.