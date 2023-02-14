WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sends a cheeky message with a throwback to a horrifying fan attack on RAW

WWE Superstar Seth Rollins recently referred to the horrifying incident in his social media post.

The Architect had to undergo a horrible experience in 2021 when a fan attacked him on RAW. The show was held in Brooklyn, the same location as this week's show. The culprit had jumped the barricade and attacked Rollins while the latter was walking back up the ramp.

He was arrested by the New York City police and charged with attempted assault and disrupting a live sporting event. The event was traumatic for Rollins, who was stunned by the ambush.

Seth Rollins shared a screenshot of him looking over to his side while making his entrance from this week's RAW. He wrote that he always has to be on the lookout when in Brooklyn, referencing the aforementioned incident.

"Always gotta keep my head on a swivel in Brooklyn!!,' wrote Seth Rollins.

The Architect appeared as a guest on The Miz TV, where he was questioned about his recent obsession with Logan Paul. An irate Rollins attacked The Miz but soon fell victim to Austin Theory on RAW.

Seth Rollins will be in a huge title match at WWE Elimination Chamber

Austin Theory is set to put his WWE United States Championship on the line in the Men's Elimination Chamber match this year. The unforgiving steel structure will see Seth Rollins, Montez Ford, Damian Priest, Bronson Reed, and Johnny Gargano challenge Theory for the title.

So far, Seth Rollins and Austin Theory are heavy favorites to win the match. The two superstars have been engaged in a brutal title feud for months. Rollins is determined to win the championship, but Theory hopes to extend his WWE United States Championship reign.

Rollins' recent comments on the red brand and his interviews revealed his intense hatred for Logan Paul. It is worth noting that Logan eliminated Seth Rollins from Royal Rumble. The two are expected to feud on the road to WrestleMania Hollywood.

