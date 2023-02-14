New champion crowned, controversial star returns to attack Seth Rollins - 5 potential finishes to Men's Elimination Chamber Match

The Men's Elimination Chamber match will see Austin Theory put his United States Championship on the line against five top superstars from RAW. These include Seth Rollins, Johnny Gargano, Bronson Reed, The Judgment Day's Damian Priest, and Street Profits' Montez Ford.

Theory has enjoyed a decent run on WWE RAW as the United States Champion. While he has not feuded with many notable names, his rivalry with Seth 'Freakin' Rollins and Bobby Lashley turned him into one of the biggest heels on the red brand. This weekend will bring a tough challenge for the champion as he prepares to defend his title inside the unforgiving structure.

Here we look at the five potential finishes to the Men's Elimination Chamber Match for the United States Championship. So, without further ado, let's begin.

#1 Seth Rollins wins the United States Championship

Seth Rollins was undoubtedly the most consistent WWE performer last year. He delivered incredible feuds and matches even when there were no titles involved. The Architect has dethroned Theory in the past and is a heavy favorite to do it again at Elimination Chamber.

Since Roman Reigns is busy with his feud with Sami Zayn and Cody Rhodes, there is no room for another superstar in the world title picture. Since Rollins cannot pursue a title feud with The Tribal Chief, he has the right motivation to go after the United States Championship with all his might.

#2 Austin Theory retains his United States Championship

Once upon a time, Vince McMahon handpicked Austin Theory as the future of WWE. Vince's exit from the creative team took its toll on Theory's run, but the reigning United States Champion did well to navigate his new role on RAW. He has enjoyed an entertaining run under Triple H on NXT and is now replicating the same on the red brand.

Theory is an annoying heel which is a testament to his remarkable work. He is also incredible inside the ring and has it in himself to remain a successful champion while drawing nuclear heat. Thus, there's a good chance that Theory will keep his championship reign intact despite the hellacious battle inside the Elimination Chamber.

#3 Logan Paul costs Seth Rollins his win in the Elimination Chamber Match

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Seth Rollins was frying up Logan Paul Seth Rollins was frying up Logan Paul 😭😭https://t.co/mEzH24qC01

Seth Rollins has spent the last few weeks taking brutal shots at YouTuber and WWE Superstar Logan Paul. It is worth noting that the latter eliminated The Architect from the Royal Rumble match, laying the groundwork for their potential feud.

It is difficult for outside interferences to disrupt everything inside the Elimination Chamber. But this coming weekend, Paul could land his first blow by sneaking inside the steel structure when other superstars leave the ring after being eliminated from the bout. This could allow Paul to cost Rollins another major opportunity and kickstart a WrestleMania feud.

#4 Logan Paul attacks Seth Rollins after the Elimination Chamber Match

As mentioned earlier, it can be difficult to run interference in the Elimination Chamber Match. But Logan Paul will face little obstruction if he decides to attack Seth Rollins, especially when the latter is celebrating if he wins the United States Championship at the show. Paul was impressive in his title match against Roman Reigns and could be involved in another championship feud on the Road to WrestleMania.

He would make for a great heel in a storyline with Seth Rollins. The latter is immensely over with the crowd and will have everyone singing his tune when he takes on a controversial figure like The Maverick. After all, the latter would want to respond to Rollins' recent comments by stealing his spotlight at Elimination Chamber.

#5 Montez Ford wins the United States Championship

Although Seth Rollins and Austin Theory are early favorites to win, WWE could pull off a huge surprise if someone else walks out of Elimination Chamber with the United States Championship. Johnny Gargano and Bronson Reed look promising, but they barely have any momentum ahead of the show.

This leaves us with Damian Priest and Montez Ford. The two superstars have recently been involved in an intense feud on WWE RAW. The Judgment Day member has held the title before, but Montez Ford can stun his nemesis by winning the United States Championship at the Elimination Chamber.

Public Enemies Podcast @TheEnemiesPE3 Why is Montez Ford like this Why is Montez Ford like this 😭😂 https://t.co/bNHMCIjzzT

It will allow WWE to push Ford into many more singles matches, something fans have wanted to see for a long time. It will also be interesting to see the impact of this title win at Elimination Chamber on Ford's relationship with Street Profits teammate Angelo Dawkins. The latter has also undergone a major physical transformation lately and has stepped up his in-ring game.

But WWE has teased no potential betrayal within Street Profits. Both Ford and Dawkins have also repeatedly said that they want to work together as a team even when either of them wins a singles title. Ford is an entertaining superstar, and a United States Championship reign could work wonders for his WWE career. It might also help Street Profits gain momentum on RAW.

Poll : 0 votes