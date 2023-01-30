WWE Superstar Seth Rollins sends heartfelt message to wife Becky Lynch

WWE Superstars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are the company's ever-so-reliable, super-over-among-fan power couple.

Both competed in their respective Royal Rumble matches at the eponymous premium live event on Saturday but wound up getting eliminated from the contest after a decent showing.

The Man and her man have also teamed up on-screen in the past and are known for their PDA off-screen. On Becky's 36th birthday, which was on January 30, 2023, Seth posted a heartfelt message to his wife on Twitter.

"You inspire me daily to be a better husband, friend, and father. Roux and I can’t wait to see what trails you blaze next. Happy Birthday to the greatest to ever do it. @BeckyLynchWWE," tweeted Seth Rollins.

Whilst Lynch and Bayley are currently feuding with one another, thus making sense for the latter to eliminate her from the battle royal. However, what came off as a surprise to many was Seth being eliminated by the returning Logan Paul.

Despite their loss, the couple is incredibly popular among fans. Both Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch are destined for prime spots on the Biggest Show of the Year.

Seth Rollins comments on former WWE Superstar's potential return

The Visionary is also known to be one that voices his opinion irrespective of how others feel about the matter.

When asked about controversial superstar CM Punk's potential return to WWE during an exclusive interview with Wrestling Inc, the former world champion addressed the latter as a "cancer" and asked him to stay away from pro wrestling.

"Oh, Philly Phil. Stay away. Stay away, you cancer. Get away from me forever. I don't like Phil. I don't like Phil. He's a jerk. Did we just figure that out? Do we just figure that out? No. Everybody in the room is like, 'Oh no, Did he say that?' Yeah, no. He's a jerk. Come on. We figured it out over there, we knew it over here. I don't want him back. Go do something else. See you later." [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

While it remains unclear what Seth will be up to at the Elimination Chamber premium live event next month and WrestleMania 39, perhaps we may get some answers tonight on Monday Night RAW.

