A veteran WWE Superstar recently commented on The Rock's new role on the board of directors for TKO Group Holdings, claiming it is a great step.

The Great One has been making headlines lately, owing to the news of him taking on a massive responsibility. So far, many have viewed the decision as a positive one, and WWE Superstar Otis is no exception.

Before Royal Rumble 2024, Otis shared his thoughts on the matter and explained how the company was still moving in the right direction.

Speaking with Sportskeeda's Emily Mae, he stated:

"Well, Mr. Johnson, I think I have to call him that. It's always great because you get to meet him, isn't he the coolest guy in the world? So, I mean really like, might as well bring the cool back baby. That's why I think the industry is getting red-hot right now. There's a lot of changes. I believe it's still in the right direction. Obviously some things don't work out, we gotta tweak these things." [2:42 onwards]

Triple H has also commented on the WWE legend's new role

According to Triple H, The Rock's new appointment is a big deal for the business as he is one of the biggest stars today.

Speaking at the Royal Rumble post-show press conference, the CCO stated:

"This has been an incredible week. You talk about the streaming services, so let's talk about The Rock joining the board for TKO. An amazing opportunity for us to have the biggest celebrity, the biggest star in the world, and the biggest box office attraction in the world to be a part of that board and help us. He's an expert on branding, he's an expert on marketing, he's an expert on all of those things, so to help with that. But what I love about it is he is also a guy who, while on a board at an extremely high level, can communicate with them. I can have shorthand with him about what WWE needs," Triple H said. [40:19 - 41:01]

Only time will tell how this will affect the Great One's potential future appearances on WWE programming.

