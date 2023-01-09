WWE Superstar Shotzi pays tribute to legendary musician on his 88th birthday

WWE SmackDown star Shotzi paid tribute to music icon Elvis on what would have been his 88th birthday today.

She visited Elvis' Graceland mansion in Memphis, Tennessee in a new video produced by the promotion. In the video, Shotzi disclosed that she modeled her dining room after Elvis' "Jungle Room" his Graceland mansion:

"Elvis is an inspiration in everything that I do," said Shotzi. "I wish I could get some stained glass this big, but I do have some peacock stained glass in my front room. My dining room, I modeled it after this (Jungle Room). I have my own mini Jungle Room, it is green and very tiki inspired. Elvis loved Hawaii." [01:06 - 01:35]

Shotzi took to Twitter after the video was released and wished the legendary musician a Happy Birthday. Elvis passed away in 1977 at just 42 years old:

"Happy 88th birthday Elvis!," tweeted Shotzi.

Shotzi is excited about former WWE Superstar's upcoming match

The WWE Universe spent a significant amount of time last year awaiting the return of The Boss, Sasha Banks.

Many fans believed that Sasha Banks was going to be revealed as Bianca Belair's final teammate at Survivor Series WarGames, as the premium live event aired from Sasha's hometown in Boston, MA. As it turned out, the date Sasha Banks was waiting for was January 4th and she made her debut as Mercedes Moné in NJPW.

At Wrestle Kingdom 17, Mercedes confronted former WWE Superstar Kairi after she successfully defended the IWGP Women's Championship. Moné attacked the champion and a match was set for NJPW Battle in the Valley on February 18th.

Shotzi tagged Kairi and Mercedes in a tweet after the match was announced and noted that the match will be a banger next month:

"Cant wait for the banger @MercedesVarnado and @KAIRI_official is about to give. San Jose you are spoiled! Get yourself some orange sauce and a burrito at La Vics after the show!" Shotzi tweeted.

Shotzi has not wrestled a match on television since losing to Ronda Rousey at Survivor Series last November. It will be interesting to see what WWE creative has in store for the former NXT Women's Tag Team Champion in 2023.

