WWE Superstar shows off impressive physique ahead of return

An absent WWE Superstar recently showed off his impressive physique on social media ahead of a much-anticipated return from injury. The name in question is Braun Strowman.

The former WWE Universal Champion has been absent from television for quite some time now. The 40-year-old suffered from an injury and had to undergo level-one fusion surgery on his C4 and C5 vertebrae in June. His last in-ring appearance was in May 2023, teaming up with Ricochet. The duo defeated The Alpha Academy in a tag team match.

Braun Strowman has regularly been posting pictures of himself from the gym. He seems to be in great shape, and his WWE return might be around the corner.

The former Wyatt Family member recently took to Instagram to share another such picture from the gym while showing off his insane physique. Strowman posted a picture of himself flaunting his bicep.

"26'' here I come!!" wrote Strowman.

The WWE Universe has been eagerly waiting for The Monster Among Men to make his return. It will be interesting to see what direction the wrestling promotion chooses for Strowman, considering his former tag team partner, Ricochet, is also absent from television currently.

WWE Superstar Braun Strowman sends a warning message to CM Punk

CM Punk made a surprise return to WWE after a decade at Survivor Series: WarGames 2023 in Chicago. The return of the controversial superstar did not go well with many superstars during the time. However, The Best in the World has since settled down well in the roster.

Speaking to Ranveer Allahbadia on his The Ranveer Show, Braun Strowman sent a warning message to CM Punk. He declined to give his opinion about the former AEW star before meeting him in person. He further stated that Punk could 'get those hands' just like everyone else:

"At the end of the day, I’m all about business, and if he [Punk] is drawing eyes and he’s selling tickets, that’s great. If the company’s doing great, we’re all doing great. I’ve heard mixed reviews on him and certain things like that, but I’m a person that judges a character by how I’m treated by him. So I’ll see when I meet him, and he can get these hands just like anybody else," Strowman said.

