WWE superstar shows support for The Rock in light of reports regarding TKO's PG guidelines

The Rock has been nothing short of incredible on the mic since his return. Every night he has made an appearance, the WWE Universe has been hooked on his every word. But, it is exactly this that has not gone over well with the rest of the locker room, as several superstars believe The Brahma Bull is receiving a lot of favoritism.

According to numerous reports, the locker room is unhappy about the fact that The Rock is allowed to use profanity in his promos. This became more of an issue after a memo was reportedly sent by TKO to the locker room reminding them to keep their promos both on TV and on social media, PG. Thus, leading to the locker room finding the current situation very similar to that of the Vince McMahon era.

In light of all this another report came out recently suggesting quite the opposite, and that TKO has requested that The Rock follow its guidelines for a TV-PG product. In response, The People's Champ took to X to call the story "complete horsesh*t". This response received the support of one WWE superstar, NXT's Dijak. Responding to Rocky's tweet, Dijak spurred him on, encouraging him to "cook them".

Expand Tweet

Dijak's support for "The Final Boss" does raise questions about the validity of earlier reports regarding the unhappiness in the locker room. But, then again, he is just one superstar, and there is no telling what the situation is like backstage. Nevertheless, it's nice to see the Hollywood superstar receive some backing.

The Rock has been accused of stealing an AEW star's nickname

In the last few weeks, The Rock has made a habit of calling himself "The Final Boss". In many people's eyes, it is just another nickname to add to the plethora of ones that he already uses. But, one AEW star is unhappy that The People's Champ has made it his own.

Serena Deeb, one of the top stars in AEW's Women's Division has accused Rocky of stealing the nickname "The Final Boss". Deeb explained that she had mentioned the words "The Final Boss" at AEW Collision and that "someone" started using it a week later. Granted, she may not have mentioned Dwayne Johnson by name, but the "someone" in this context couldn't be more obvious.

Expand Tweet

To be fair, Johnson has been owning "The Final Boss" monicker, and will likely be unbothered by these accusations of "stealing". His biggest concern right now is Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins, both of whom he will face alongside his cousin, Roman Reigns and WrestleMania 40.

Poll : Should The Rock follow TKO's PG guidelines like the rest of the locker room? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion