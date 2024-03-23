AEW star accuses The Rock of stealing her nickname

An AEW star has accused WWE legend The Rock of stealing her nickname. The Brahma Bull will be teaming up with Roman Reigns to battle Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins during Night One of WrestleMania XL.

AEW star Serena Deeb made an interesting claim recently, during a virtual signing for the Highspots Superstore. The former WWE star noted that she mentioned the words, "The Final Boss", on AEW Collision and that The Rock started using it for himself shortly after.

“Funny thing is, I said that on Collision and then the following week…I don’t even know if I can say this. [Someone says he stole it] He stole it? Someone took it, and you guys would know who he is," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

The People's Champ meanwhile appeared last Friday night on SmackDown and sang a song to the crowd in Memphis, bringing back his famed 'Rock Concert'. He mocked Cody Rhodes for crying about his mother on WWE RAW the previous week and also claimed that The American Nightmare would come up short once again on the Grandest Stage of Them All.

Former WWE writer claims The Rock only cares about himself

The Rock turned heel following the negative reaction from WWE fans after it appeared that Cody Rhodes had handed him the WrestleMania 40 main event.

The Great One's heel turn has been a remarkable success so far, and the veteran seems to be enjoying the opportunity to poke fun at wrestling fans again. Speaking on an episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW last month, Russo stated that The People's Champion probably wanted to defeat Roman Reigns and likely doesn't care about getting more heat on The Tribal Chief.

“Bro, why would [The] Rock do the job for Reigns? [Do] you think [The] Rock gives one s**t about, pardon my French, you think Rock gives one c**p about getting more heat on Roman Reigns, which gets more people behind [him]? Bro, this is the wrestling business. The wrestling business is about me, myself and I,” Russo said. (35:52 - 36:18)

You can watch the video here:

The Rock is scheduled to appear on the final episode of WWE RAW before WrestleMania XL. Only time will tell what WWE has planned for the veteran moving forward.

