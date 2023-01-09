WWE Superstar Sonya Deville posts a heartwarming picture with her girlfriend

WWE Superstar Sonya Deville recently posted a heartwarming picture with her girlfriend, Toni Cassano, on Twitter.

The 29-year-old is the first openly gay female wrestler in WWE. Sonya came out while participating in the 2015 Tough Enough competition, revealing that she had a girlfriend at the time.

The SmackDown star is currently in a relationship with model and fitness enthusiast Toni Cassano. The duo have been together since last year and have often shared photos together on their social media accounts.

Sonya Deville recently took to Twitter to post a heart touching photo of Toni and herself. The former official also had a one-word caption for the picture.

Toni Cassano also sent a heartfelt message to the former Absolution member during pride month:

"Find a love that is magical. Find passion and grace, a best friend, a partner. Who ever it is, the person that sets your heart on fire. Build a unit that is wanted not needed, grow with each other, be compassionate and give your whole heart. That is the love of a lifetime. No matter who you love, do it with passion and every layer of your soul. To my love, this is the greatest love story ever told. @sonyadevillewwe #pride #pridemonth," she wrote.

Sonya Deville was in action on last week's WWE SmackDown

Sonya Deville returned to action on last week's SmackDown. The 29-year-old interrupted Charlotte Flair during her promo. She claimed that The Queen won the SmackDown Women's Championship against a battered Ronda Rousey.

Deville went on to challenge Flair for a title match which was accepted by the latter. However, she was unable to usurp the Queen as Charlotte picked up a victory after locking Sonya in Figure 8.

The Jersey Devil was also recently embroiled in a heated feud with Liv Morgan on the blue brand. The duo got a chance to settle their differences in a No DQ match where Morgan emerged victorious.

There have also been speculations about Deville leading the Toxic Attraction after her best friend Mandy Rose was recently released from WWE. So far, however, there have been no signs of that happening.

