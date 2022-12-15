Who could replace Mandy Rose as the leader of Toxic Attraction?

Toxic Attraction consists of NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose along with the tag team of Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jayne. Considering the reports of Rose leaving WWE, a big question arises as to who could replace Mandy as the leader of the group.

Fans of professional wrestling have asserted that Sonya Deville is more compatible than Rose with Toxic Attraction. Deville helped Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on an episode of NXT in October after Jayne's defeat by Alba Fyre. In Mandy's absence, the group attacked Fyre and put her through a table.

Sonya Deville helping Toxic Attraction on NXT prompted a response from Rose herself.

Mandy expressed her gratitude for her best buddy having her back on Twitter. Deville provided an explanation for her behavior on this week's NXT episode, claiming that despite their prior disagreements, she and Rose remain close friends.

Considering that she and Rose are good friends and that she has a good bond with Gigi Dolin & Jacy Jane, Sonya Deville could be the best replacement for Mandy Rose as the leader of Toxic Attraction.

Mandy Rose’s NXT title reign came to an abrupt end

Mandy Rose's 413-day reign as NXT Women's Champion came to an end when she lost her title on Tuesday night's program

At Halloween Havoc 2021, Rose first won the NXT Women's Championship, the first trophy of her WWE career, by defeating Raquel Rodriguez. Since then, Rose has successfully defended her title against the likes of Dakota Kai, Cora Jade, Alba Fyre, and Zoey Stark, becoming the third-longest-reigning NXT Women's Champion in the history of the organization.

The Iron Survivor Challenge matches at NXT Deadline claimed to identify new top contenders for the NXT and NXT Women's titles. Roxanne Perez was triumphant in the women's match, and she wasted no time in vying for the championship.

Perez challenged the Toxic Attraction leader to a title match on the NXT television episode airing on December 13th. Perez won the match and the NXT Women's title.

