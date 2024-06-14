WWE Superstar spotted with Hikuleo ahead of his rumored debut as a Bloodline member

Hikuleo was recently spotted with a WWE Superstar. The former Bullet Club member is reportedly on his way to WWE and could join his brothers Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa in The Bloodline.

During his time in New Japan Pro Wrestling, Hikuleo joined the Bullet Club as the faction's "Young Gun." After betraying former leader Jay White, he joined the Guerrillas of Destiny stable.

On Instagram, NXT star Eddy Thorpe shared a workout photo with Hikuleo, who is seemingly back in the United States of America after NJPW Dominion 6.9.

"Annual workout pic," wrote Thorpe.

Check out Thorpe's Instagram post:

At Dominion on June 9, Hikuleo and El Phantasmo lost the IWGP Tag Team and Strong Openweight Tag Team Championships to TMDK. The match also involved Bullet Club and Bishamon.

Sam Roberts suggested the idea of a feud between The Bloodline and The OC

Sam Roberts discussed the possibility of a feud between The Bloodline and The OC.

Speaking on the Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested that AJ Styles could lose his rematch against Cody Rhodes, leading to him announcing his actual retirement. However, this could set up a babyface turn for The Phenomenal One. Roberts said:

"Cody gave me the fight of my life twice. I never thought I would have to say those words once, but I may be saying more than once.' Everybody goes, 'No way! Is this a real AJ Styles retirement?' And that's when the Bloodline swoops in and attacks. That's a place you could go, The O.C. vs. The Bloodline, with AJ kind of becoming a babyface after losing to Cody Rhodes."

The trio of Solo Sikoa, Tama Tonga, and Tonga Loa recently faced The Street Profits and Kevin Owens in a six-man tag team match on SmackDown. On the same show, Tonga was announced as the new Right Hand Man of the faction, and Loa was anointed into the group.

On this week's episode of SmackDown, Sikoa will face Owens in a singles match ahead of the Clash at the Castle: Scotland PLE.