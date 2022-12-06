WWE Superstar taken out on a stretcher after title match ends for The Bloodline

WWE Superstar Matt Riddle was taken out on a stretcher after The Bloodline's Solo Sikoa attacked him following his match.

This week on RAW, Matt Riddle and Elias challenged Bloodline's Jey and Jimmy Uso to an Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship match. However, before the show could start, The Bloodline attacked Elias, rendering him unable to compete.

However, Matt Riddle could find a substitute partner in Kevin Owens. While Riddle and Owens had an early advantage, The Usos used the numbers game to their advantage throughout the match.

During the closing moments, Sami Zayn proved how valuable he was as he distracted Riddle on the outside, allowing Jey to tag in his brother. When Riddle entered the ring, Jey hit the superkick, and The Usos hit the 1D for the win.

Following the match, things got worse for Matt Riddle as The Bloodline attacked him. However, Kevins came to his rescue as he attacked The Usos with a steel chair and chased them away.

However, Solo Sikoa was still in the ring as he superkicked Matt Riddle. He then attacked him viciously and hit the Samoan spike. Sikoa then followed it up with a hip attack in the corner.

Following this, he went outside and got a steel chair. Solo placed the chair around Riddle's neck and hit another hip attack.

Following the attack, Riddle had to be stretchered out of the arena. There is still no announcement as to the extent of his injury, but it looks like he might be out for a couple of weeks at least.

