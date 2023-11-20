WWE Superstar takes massive shot at Drew McIntyre and Virat Kohli after India fails to win 2023 Cricket World Cup

A WWE Superstar has responded to Drew McIntyre after The Scottish Warrior heaped big praise on Indian cricket legend Virat Kohli.

McIntyre is a massive fan of the Indian cricket team. He occasionally tweets about them, and has nothing but love and respect for India's elite cricketers.

Indian batsman Virat Kohli recently completed his 50th one-day international hundred during India's Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal encounter with New Zealand. The cricket legend received praise from all corners of the world as he boasts a huge fan following across the globe. Drew McIntyre put up a tweet as well, and congratulated Kohli for reaching the incredible milestone. McIntyre also congratulated the Indian team for reaching the finals of the Cricket World Cup 2023 event.

Unfortunately, Australia defeated India in the finals, thus bagging their sixth Cricket World Cup. Soon after, Australian professional wrestler, and current WWE Superstar Grayson Waller responded to McIntyre's tweet by sharing a photo of the World Cup winning Australian team.

Expand Tweet

Also read: Drew McIntyre teams up with top WWE Superstar for the first time in 3 years after SmackDown goes off air

Drew McIntyre had tweeted about Virat Kohli's massive milestone months ago

Virat Kohli scored his 46th ODI ton earlier this year. McIntyre shared a tweet shortly after, and predicted that Kohli will surpass Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons in the future.

"Even by his own standard, today’s knock was insane. Virat Kohli is a different breed. Surely he’ll go past Tendulkar and reach 50 ODI tons?!"

Expand Tweet

Virat Kohli's 50th ODI ton was followed by heartbreak as he couldn't lift the 2023 Cricket World Cup trophy. India had won every single game in this edition of the World Cup, except the final against the mighty Aussies. Grayson Waller must be on cloud nine at the moment over his nation's sixth Cricket World Cup victory.

Drop your reactions to Waller's epic response to McIntyre in the comments section below!

What did Undertaker whisper to Bray Wyatt? Sportskeeda Wrestling asked him right here.