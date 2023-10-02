WWE Superstar takes a shot at Edge (Adam Copeland) following his AEW debut

At the WrestleDream pay-per-view, Edge (Adam Copeland) made his All Elite Wrestling debut. Taking to Twitter/X, WWE star Grayson Waller took a dig at The Rated-R Superstar.

Edge's last match in WWE was against Sheamus on a recent edition of SmackDown. In his AEW debut, he came to the aid of Sting and Darby Allin, saving them from a beatdown at the hands of Christian Cage, Nick Wayne, and Luchasaurus.

Before his departure from WWE, the multi-time WWE World Champion was a guest on The Grayson Waller Effect and also defeated Waller in a singles match. Taking to Twitter/X, the Australian star took shots at Edge:

"You’re welcome for the rub on the way out kid," wrote Waller.

Check out Grayson Waller's message:

In recent weeks, Waller has also had the likes of John Cena and Jey Uso on his show. He also played a role in the build-up to Cena and LA Knight's upcoming match against The Bloodline at Fastlane.

Edge (Adam Copeland) spoke about his AEW debut

Speaking at the AEW WrestleDream media scrum, Adam Copeland spoke about his debut in Tony Khan's promotion and how he felt during the moment.

According to the veteran, he felt "free" and believes that he would've gotten the same feeling if he had come out for an independent show. Copeland said:

"I felt free. That's just the word that kept popping (...) I felt free, and it felt fun. I felt almost like the same feeling I would have when I would come out for my indie shows."

Copeland will make his in-ring debut for AEW this Wednesday on Dynamite. He will face Luchasaurus in a singles match and continue his feud with Christian Cage and his entourage.

Cage is the current TNT Champion who successfully defended his title in the main event of WrestleDream against Darby Allin. A potential match between Copeland and Cage could take place down the road.

