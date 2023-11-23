WWE Superstar has a two-word reaction to major Survivor Series news

A WWE Superstar recently reacted to major news regarding Survivor Series: WarGames on social media.

WWE is said to have sold over 17,000 tickets for the upcoming premium live event in Chicago. The Stamford-based company is heading into the event with a stacked match card. Cody Rhodes is scheduled to team up with Seth Rollins, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and a returning Randy Orton to take on The Judgment Day and Drew McIntyre in a WarGames Match.

In addition to this, the event will also feature a women's WarGames match and title matches for the Intercontinental Championship and Women's World Championship. A match between Carlito and Santos Escobar is also advertised.

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes recently took to his Twitter account to share his reaction to the massive tickets sold for the Chicago PLE. The former Intercontinental Champion reshared a Twitter post about the numbers. Seemingly overjoyed by the update, the former AEW star referred to this period of the company as the golden age:

"Golden Age," Cody Rhodes wrote.

You can check out Cody Rhodes' Twitter post below:

WWE Superstar Cody Rhodes believes he will 'complete his story'

Cody Rhodes returned from injury earlier this year to win the Royal Rumble Match. The American Nightmare chose to face Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Wrestlemania 39. Despite being the crowd-favorite, Rhodes lost the match to the Tribal Chief as other members of The Bloodline got involved.

Speaking on Busted Open Radio, Rhodes shared his views on becoming a World Champion and completing his story. The former Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champion also talked about The Rock. He stated that the speculations regarding The People's Champ's involvement at The Show of Shows next year do not bother him, and he is confident about winning the title at WrestleMania 40.

“I'm not flinching. I'm not flinching — I'm going to do everything I can to make sure you know it's me. That's the same attitude The Rock had when he was climbing the ladder. I don't care who it is. If that happens to be The Rock. If it happens to be anybody. A wonderful superstar like LA Knight, a stellar performer like Sami Zayn. Line them up & I'm going to do everything I can to outrun them. I mean that with the utmost respect. I wasn't shook at all by Rock's big day out. What I would say is: not flinching. If Rock is part of WrestleMania 40, that would be outstanding. It's The Rock, but I don't think he'll be in my spot,” Rhodes said.

Only time will tell what goes down for WrestleMania 40.