WWE Superstar has had unfair treatment dished out to her, says EC3 (Exclusive) 

According to NWA champion EC3, a particular WWE Superstar has been dealt quite a bad hand in terms of booking.

The superstar being discussed is Maxxine Dupri, who was recently the target of much fan backlash. At a WWE house show earlier, Maxxine was booed heavily by fans, leading to other superstars coming out in support of her on social media. Considering her lack of experience in the ring, it is no surprise that she is not yet at her athletic peak.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, EC3 spoke about how in-ring athletic ability was not as important as character and storyline to create a good match. He explained:

"I wish wrestlers at the highest level that are tweeting these things could realize this, 'cause they can. You can have a great, great, great match, in six minutes doing the most simple and basic of things, if you combine it with the right character and the right story. So I think she's got thrown into on the job training it seems, which is unfair." [6:10 onwards]

Vince Russo has also previously criticized the WWE Superstar's performance

Maxxine Dupri's in-ring performance has garnered criticism not just from fans but veterans as well, including Vince Russo.

Speaking on an episode of Legion of RAW, Russo shared some harsh words for a segment involving Candice LeRae and Ivy Nile:

"You got Dupri and Nile, the worst acting I have ever seen in my life bro. Between Dupri and LeRae, this was horrible. They trying to play off what happened with the people, come on bro. If you gonna do something like that, you gotta do it in a believable fashion with people that know how to do it. This was literally 9th (grade) school play." [1:15:19 onwards]

Fans will have to stay tuned to see how WWE superstar Maxxine Dupri recovers in the coming weeks.

If you use any quotes from here, please credit Sportskeeda and embed the exclusive YouTube video.