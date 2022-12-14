WWE Superstar urges fans to choose Rhea Ripley over her amid recent gimmick change tease

After yet another loss, Asuka urged the WWE Universe to side with Rhea Ripley over her.

In recent weeks, The Empress of Tomorrow has been teasing a major change in her gimmick. On this week's RAW, she also dropped her usual makeup for her match against Ripley.

Responding to a recent tweet from Sportskeeda Wrestling, the WWE star made it clear as she wrote the following in one of her latest tweets:

"You guys should choose Rhea. Don't choose me." wrote Asuka.

Check out Asuka's tweet below:

At Survivor Series: WarGames, Asuka teamed up with Becky Lynch, Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim in a winning effort. On a recent edition of RAW, the 41-year-old failed to win a Triple Threat Match that would've seen her edge one step closer to a shot at the RAW Women's Championship.

Vince Russo recently criticized WWE's booking of Rhea Ripley

Rhea Ripley was in action against Asuka and ended up with the win after interference from Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's latest edition of Legion of RAW, Russo took issue with Ripley's booking. He claims that she hasn't been booked like a monster heel:

"And again you're putting Rhea Ripley in a lengthy match. So she's selling, she's like everybody else. Oh my gosh. I couldn't imagine Chyna having matches like that. Like Triple H would've torn my head off. Like Vince, what are you doing? And here we go like really?"

Ripley has played a major role in The Judgment Day's dominance in WWE in recent months. She has been highly influential in the faction while cornering them.

WWE has also teased the idea of a match between Ripley and current RAW Women's Champion, Bianca Belair. However, The EST's next opponent will be Alexa Bliss.

