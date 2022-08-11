WWE Superstar wants to team up with his wife to face Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss inside Hell In A Cell

As per Karrion Kross' latest Instagram story, he is interested in a Mixed Tag Team match with Alexa Bliss and Bray Wyatt.

Karrion Kross along with his partner Scarlett Bordeaux recently made a surprising return on the latest edition of WWE SmackDown. Kross launched a brutal beatdown on former WWE Champion Drew McIntyre and sent a warning to Roman Reigns.

Ever since his return to WWE, Kross has been hyping himself up via his Instagram stories. His latest story hints that he is interested in a Mixed Tag Team match at Hell In A Cell against former WWE star Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss, with Scarlett by his side.

Check out the screengrab of Kross' story below:

Karrion Kross' latest story teases a massive mixed Tag Team match

Bray Wyatt and Alexa Bliss were once heavily featured on WWE TV

In 2020, Bray Wyatt targeted Alexa Bliss on WWE SmackDown and the duo formed an alliance soon after. As part of the 2020 WWE Draft, the two popular superstars moved to RAW. Shortly after, they kicked off a feud with none other than Bray's former rival, Randy Orton. Orton defeated Wyatt in a Table, Ladders and Chairs match on December 20.

Here's what The Viper had to say about the feud:

“I think rolling with the punches is something I realized more recently than not that if I just accept that I’m out of control on some of these situations, and I’m talking about the business right now, if I just take what they give me and do it to the best of my ability, like I was doing stuff with The Fiend a year ago and it was hard. Some of it was rough. They put me in the burn mask one week and then the next week I’m out of it and my skin healed. It’s tough." [H/T Sportster]

The months-long feud culminated at WrestleMania 37 where Bliss turned on Wyatt and Orton picked up a big win over him.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July last year, but a return to the company isn't out of the question now that Triple H holds significant creative power.

If Wyatt ends up making a WWE return, would you be interested in this Mixed Tag Team match? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali