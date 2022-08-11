Major backstage update on Bray Wyatt's possible WWE return

The latest update on Bray Wyatt's possible WWE return is bound to leave his fans excited.

Bray Wyatt was released by WWE in July 2021. He was one of the most popular superstars in the company and his release was a massive surprise to the WWE Universe.

Following Vince McMahon's retirement, Triple H is now the head of creative for WWE. Ever since The Game took the helm, fans have been hopeful about a possible Wyatt return.

As per Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, some WWE higher-ups are of the belief that the company is bound to bring Wyatt back. Judging by Sean Ross Sapp's tweet, Fightful Select will have more details on Wyatt tomorrow.

Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful.com @SeanRossSapp



Okay. Do you all want me to run a report tomorrow on why some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before?Okay. FightfulSelect.com tomorrow Do you all want me to run a report tomorrow on why some WWE higher ups believe they are more likely to regain Bray Wyatt now than before?Okay. FightfulSelect.com tomorrow https://t.co/htsF1zToKY

How did the WWE Universe react to Sapp's tweet about a possible Bray Wyatt return?

Windham Rotunda is a former WWE Champion as well as a two-time Universal Champion. He did incredibly well in WWE when he donned the Bray Wyatt character and competed against some of the biggest superstars in the company.

Sapp's tweet about Wyatt's possible return garnered several interesting comments from fans on Twitter.

Check out some of those responses below:

The Hamburgler of Philly @Da_Truth_Hurts0 @SeanRossSapp That sucks. I was hoping he would come do some crazy gimmick in AEW. Well, as long as he's happy in WWE that's what's important. @SeanRossSapp That sucks. I was hoping he would come do some crazy gimmick in AEW. Well, as long as he's happy in WWE that's what's important.

Moviefan @TVMoviefan30 @SeanRossSapp If bray comes back please don’t pair him with Alexa again. Let Alexa go as her own person @SeanRossSapp If bray comes back please don’t pair him with Alexa again. Let Alexa go as her own person

Andrew @Brotherwolf1 @SeanRossSapp Now that Vince is gone, I’m totally down for the return bray. Ideally the fiend the way he originally envisioned. @SeanRossSapp Now that Vince is gone, I’m totally down for the return bray. Ideally the fiend the way he originally envisioned.

Wyatt had himself spoken about a possible return to the ring during WrestleMania weekend earlier this year. Here's what he had to say:

"I will always love wrestling. I couldn’t imagine spending the rest of my life without stepping in the ring again and hearing that roar again. I think about it often. Everything has to be in place though. Like I said, timing is everything."

Wyatt also shared an update on his health:

"I have never been more healthy both physically and mentally. I have been able to challenge myself with projects that would’ve never been possible before. This is a happy time for me. But I have to be patient. Timing is everything," Wyatt wrote.

Now with Triple H holding a major creative pull, it certainly won't be a surprise if Wyatt makes a big return to WWE in the near future.

Would you like to see Wyatt make his way back to WWE? Let us know in the comments section below.

Did a team of brothers from outside WWE just challenge The Usos? Click here for more, guys.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Neda Ali