  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE Superstar welcomes Penta after his debut; shares a photo of their match

WWE Superstar welcomes Penta after his debut; shares a photo of their match

By Soumik Datta
Modified Jan 15, 2025 12:23 GMT
Penta debuted on this week
Penta debuted on this week's Monday Night RAW (Image credits: wwe.com)

WWE Superstar Andrade recently welcomed Penta to the company. The 39-year-old debuted on the latest edition of Monday Night RAW.

For weeks, the company teased Penta's debut, with Michael Cole even labeling it the "worst kept secret." On the second edition of Monday Night RAW on Netflix, Penta debuted in a match against Chad Gable, securing a hard-fought victory. Post-match, he addressed the WWE Universe.

On X/Twitter, Andrade shared a photo of his match with Penta from the independent circuit. He also welcomed the veteran with a one-word message.

"Bienvenido!!! @penta_zero_miedo," he wrote.
also-read-trending Trending

Check out Andrade's Instagram post below.

Andrade is signed to SmackDown. He returned to the Stamford-based company during the 2024 Men's Royal Rumble match after departing All Elite Wrestling. He recently lost to United States Champion Shinsuke Nakamura on an episode of SmackDown.

Penta's WWE debut could lead to more stars signing with the company

According to WrestleVotes, Penta's remarkable debut and presentation could lead to more AEW stars following in the former World Tag Team Champion's footsteps.

While discussing the luchador's debut on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Live Q&A on Backstage Pass, WrestleVotes said:

"Last night with the talent that specifically haven't been to the WWE yet, you know, maybe brought out a lot of jealousy and envy and wishful thinking. So, I could imagine that if they haven't been there yet and they get the chance, you know, by a contract offer, they'll look even stronger at it now after how they treated Penta."

Penta is a former IMPACT World Champion and has won championships in multiple promotions, including AEW. During his time in the Tony Khan-led company, the 39-year-old mostly teamed up with his brother, Rey Fenix. The duo also held the World Trios Championship with PAC.

The now-former AEW star's first major feud in his new promotion has yet to be decided. Expect much more to unfold in the coming weeks.

tagline-banner-image

Quick Links

Edited by Pratik Singh
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी