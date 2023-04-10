WWE Superstar will detail the reason for their brutal assault on celebrity guest this week on RAW

WWE Raw this week will feature Cody Rhodes announcing what is next for him and Riddle's return match against The Miz. Becky Lynch and Lita will be defending their Women's Tag Team Championships against Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan.

Damian Priest proclaimed on the latest edition of SmackDown LowDown that on RAW this week, he will address his issues with Bad Bunny.

The 40-year-old Judgment Day star assaulted Bad Bunny last week after being provoked by the latter, who attacked fellow stablemate, Dominik Mysterio. It seems the company is heading towards a tag team match between Priest, Mysterio, Bad Bunny, and the elder Mysterio.

Rey Mysterio defeated his son at WrestleMania 39 after Bad Bunny prevented Dom from using a chain on the latter's father.

Damian Priest recently revealed that he believes the Puerto Rican rap artist, who is also his real-life friend, will eventually turn on the WWE Hall of Famer.

Triple H's advice to Damian Priest about character work in WWE

Damian Priest revealed in the WrestleMania Weekend Out of Character interview that Triple H and Shawn Michaels had given their approval to Priest's character only after the Judgment Day star worked a match with Finn Balor.

As it turns out, how he performed in that match is what caught the attention of the WWE legends. Priest shared an anecdote regarding his backstage interaction with the duo:

"He [Triple H] just goes, 'Look, I'm gonna give you the same advice that Undertaker told me. When you figure out how you're gonna be yourself in front of the camera, then you're gonna make a lot of money in the business.' And then I just stood there, I was like, thank you, and he said, 'I know you have no idea what I'm saying right now.' And I was like, nope! [laughs]."

He then reflected on his persona at the time, stating that he was pretending to be a version of himself and what he thought people wanted to see:

"I didn't get it at the time. It wasn't until my match with Finn Balor that it clicked, and when I went to the back he [Triple H] goes, 'That's the guy I was looking for.' He goes, 'From now on, only be that guy.' And Shawn was right there too. Shawn Michaels was like, 'I don't ever want to see you revert backwards. Like this and forward.' And I said, 'Okay. You got it boss!'" said Damian Priest. [H/T: Sportskeeda Wrestling]

With Bad Bunny hosting WWE Backlash in Puerto Rico, and the way the storyline between the Mysterios has been playing out on-screen, it's all but confirmed that the rapper will wrestle Damian Priest in tag team action on the show.

