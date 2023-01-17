Cody Rhodes returned to WWE at WrestleMania 38 and quickly found himself in a feud with Seth Rollins. The two superstars are known for their reliability and high-quality matches. Their trilogy did not disappoint.

PWI has awarded the best match of the year 2022 to Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins for their clash at WWE Hell in a Cell.

The American Nightmare took a picture with the PWI plaque he received for the contest. This is not the first time Rhodes has won this prestigious honor. At AEW Double or Nothing back in 2019, he faced his brother Dustin Rhodes in an epic bout that stole the show.

The grandson of a plumber unfortunately suffered an injury prior to the 5-Star match inside the Cell. Despite this, he went ahead and competed in the contest. While it may have been ill-advised, Rhodes became a hero for showing courage and resilience to fight through the pain in the name of entertainment and for the fans.

What does the future look like for Cody Rhodes in WWE?

Cody Rhodes was last seen on the December 26th episode of Monday Night RAW via a pre-recorded video, where he proclaimed that he will be ready for the road to WrestleMania 39. He is currently training for his in-ring return alongside Carmelo Hayes and Joe Gacy of WWE NXT.

The American Nightmare had the torn pectoral surgery shortly after the attack on RAW by Rollins the night after the Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event. It remains to be seen whether the company will revisit this rivalry upon the American Nightmare's return.

Meanwhile, the Stamford-based company may be looking to split the world titles so that Monday Nights can finally have a world champion. If this is the case, Cody is the ideal candidate to represent the red brand as its top babyface.

