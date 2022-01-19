WWE Superstars face three-week wait to talk to Vince McMahon (Exclusive)

Vince Russo recently spoke to a WWE Superstar who revealed that some people have to wait three weeks to have a conversation with Vince McMahon.

Past and present superstars often discuss their relationship with the WWE Chairman in out-of-character media interviews. While some of the company's roster members had no problem talking to their boss, many former superstars admit they should have communicated with him more.

Vince Russo, WWE's former head writer, gave his opinion to Sportskeeda Wrestling's Dr. Chris Featherstone that Rhea Ripley is currently being mismanaged on RAW. Using her as an example, Russo said the unnamed superstar he spoke to is even more high-profile than the Aussie:

“A talent at WWE, one of the best talents that we haven’t seen for months, that’s all I’ll say, and he’s still there… Bro, this talent told me when you wanna see Vince and you wanna talk to Vince, there’s a three-week wait. Three-week wait… And I would say if Rhea Ripley’s here [mid-card level], this guy was probably here [above Ripley] waiting three weeks.”

Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon should treat main-roster newcomers better

Killer Kross, known in WWE as Karrion Kross, spent just four months on the main roster in 2021 before receiving his release. Rhea Ripley, by contrast, has been performing full-time on RAW for almost a year, but her character has lost momentum in recent months.

Elaborating on Kross and Ripley's booking, Vince Russo thinks Vince McMahon should not put NXT talents on RAW unless he has long-term plans for them:

“You’ve got a lot of these kids, bro, you’ve got the Krosses, you’ve got the Rhea Ripleys… You’ve got so many of these kids going out there trying to figure it out. Bro, you can’t figure it out on national live TV. That’s not the place to figure it out, Chris!”

One of the biggest highlights of Ripley's career came in 2021 when she defeated Asuka at WrestleMania 37 to win the RAW Women's Championship. The 25-year-old is currently involved in a rivalry with her former tag team partner Nikki A.S.H.

