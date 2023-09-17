WWE superstars Johnny Gargano and Candice LeRae exchanged heartfelt messages on their seventh wedding anniversary.

LeRae and Gargano first met while working on the independent circuit. The couple even had their first date at a Subway at an independent wrestling show. After dating for a while, the two superstars announced their engagement in January 2016. Eight months later, the couple tied the knot. They welcomed their first child, Quill, in February 2022.

Celebrating their anniversary, Gargano took to Instagram to send his wife a touching message.

"Happy 7 Year Wedding Anniversary (I can't believe it's been 7 years already!) to my Wife, best friend (well.. maybe 2nd best friend now that you birthed me a new one 😏), life partner, favorite wrestler, and above all else.. my soul mate, @candicelerae. ❤️"

How did WWE star Candice LeRae respond to her husband's message?

Candice LeRae and Johnny Gargano married nearly six months after the latter initially signed with the Stamford-based company. Poison Pixie recalled preparing to move in with Tomasso Ciampa in Orlando after the wedding in a heartfelt message to her husband on their anniversary.

The 37-year-old also dubbed the former NXT Champion "the best dad ever" in her post.

"Happy Anniversary to the Jim to my Pam, the Bandit to my Chilli, the Carl to my Ellie, the Jack to my Sally, the Peter to my MJ- @johnnygargano I can’t believe 7 years ago we were getting married and packing up to move in with Tommaso in Orlando. I can't believe I get to call you my husband and watch you be the best dad ever. Cheers to 7 years. I love you in every universe 3000. 💚"

