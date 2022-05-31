WWE Superstars pay tribute on Memorial Day

WWE goes out of their way to support the military, especially on Memorial Day.

For those who don't live in the United States, Memorial Day is a federal holiday to mourn the loss of the men and women who have died as part of the United States Armed Forces.

In honor of the holiday, the company took to social media to reveal that they are donating a portion of all sales today on on their website towards Hire Heroes USA.

"To support our military heroes, Today @WWE is donating a portion of all sales on @WWEShop to @HireHeroesUSA in support of #MemorialDay. Go to @WWEShop today and make your purchase to support our nation's heroes," WWE Community tweeted.

Numerous WWE Superstars and Legends paid their respects on Memorial Day

Plenty of superstars and legends have paid tribute today on social media, which you can see embedded below. But perhaps none is more impactful than the words of current NXT Women's Champion Mandy Rose, who spoke about the price of freedom for those who currently live in the United States.

"Monday will be the most expensive holiday on the calendar. Every hot dog, every burger, every spin around the lake, or drink with friends and family...is a debt...purchased by others. This is not about all who've served...that day comes in the fall. This one is in honor of those who paid in life and blood; whose moms never saw them again, whose dads wept in private, whose wives raised kids only remembered them from pictures. This isn't simply a day off. This is a day to remember - that others paid for every free breath you ever get to take. Freedom," Mandy Rose tweeted.

Undertaker @undertaker The ultimate sacrifice is a debt we can never repay to our armed forces. Remember them, today and everyday. #MemorialDay The ultimate sacrifice is a debt we can never repay to our armed forces. Remember them, today and everyday. #MemorialDay 🇺🇸

AJ Styles @AJStylesOrg We are able to spend time with our loved ones today because others aren’t. Remember that sacrifice. #MemorialDay We are able to spend time with our loved ones today because others aren’t. Remember that sacrifice. #MemorialDay

Bobby Lashley @fightbobby 🏾 🏾 🏾 @HireHeroesUSA empowers veterans and their spouse to find lasting and meaning careers in the civilian workforce through professional coaching and employment preparation. If you’d like help in your job search, visit hireheroesusa.org to sign up today. .@HireHeroesUSA empowers veterans and their spouse to find lasting and meaning careers in the civilian workforce through professional coaching and employment preparation. If you’d like help in your job search, visit hireheroesusa.org to sign up today.👊🏾👊🏾👊🏾 https://t.co/SBeGNTEVHg

Nic Nemeth @HEELZiggler twitter.com/wwp/status/153… WWP @wwp Today we pause to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives protecting our freedom. We remember their service and sacrifice as we mark Memorial Day. Today we pause to honor the brave men and women who lost their lives protecting our freedom. We remember their service and sacrifice as we mark Memorial Day. 🇺🇸 https://t.co/G1SBb1Buwf 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 twitter.com/wwp/status/153…

Ric Flair® @RicFlairNatrBoy Happy Memorial Day! Today, We Remember & Honor Those That Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Country! Happy Memorial Day! Today, We Remember & Honor Those That Sacrificed Their Lives For Our Country! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/rQkr5eQrL2

The company will most likely open Monday Night RAW tonight with a tribute package for Memorial Day, so be sure to check that out as well.

