WWE Superstars re-enacting iconic Hollywood movies for WrestleMania 39 Trailers (Spoilers)

"WrestleMania Goes Hollywood" is the tag WWE has given to this year's Showcase of the Immortals. The event is set to take place at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, California, on April 1st and 2nd. Ahead of the show, the company will be filming iconic movie scene parodies featuring some of its biggest stars.

WWE produced these types of trailers for WrestleMania 21 in 2005. Top stars of the time such as Triple H, John Cena, JBL, Booker T, and Rey Mysterio, among others, were featured in them.

According to WrestleVotes, Roman Reigns and The Bloodline will spoof Goodfellas, an iconic mobster movie directed by Martin Scorses, starring the late actor Ray Liotta, Robert DeNiro, and Joe Pesci.

Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch will feature in Batman & Joker, Drew McIntyre and The Brawling Brutes in The 40-Year-Old Virgin, The Judgment Day in a spoof of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things, and The Miz and Maryse in Top Gun.

Seth Rollins berates Logan Paul ahead of their likely WWE clash at WrestleMania 39

WrestleMania Hollywood has the potential to have one of the most crowd-pulling match cards. Already announced ahead of the show are Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn versus Cody Rhodes and Charlotte Flair versus Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair is also set to defend her title against the winner of the Elimination Chamber match on February 18th.

One of the many rumored bouts is Seth Rollins versus Logan Paul. The seeds were planted at the Royal Rumble when the social media megastar shockingly eliminated The Visionary.

On Monday Night RAW this week, Rollins appeared on MizTV. When asked why the former WWE Champion wouldn't mention Paul's name on the show, Rollins responded with a resounding statement that he didn't deserve it.

The 36-year-old WWE mainstay even added that all Logan Paul cares about is making money while he cares about the business.

Do you think Sami Zayn will be added to the WrestleMania main event between Cody Rhodes and Roman Reigns? Sound off in the comments section below.

