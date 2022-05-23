WWE Superstars react to Manchester City's incredible Premier League comeback

Several WWE Superstars have reacted to Manchester City winning their 6th English Premier League title in dramatic fashion.

The Premier League title race came down to the last day, with table-toppers Man City on 90 points and second-placed Liverpool only one behind at 89.

City were behind 0-2 against Aston Villa in their final game when German midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, who came on the field as a substitute in the second half, scored two goals in 76th and 81th minutes for the blue team from Manchester.

With Rodri's 78th-minute goal sandwiched between the two from Gundongan, City basically took the title from Liverpool, who themselves made their own comeback to win the game against Wolves 3-1, in the span of five minutes.

As one of the top European superstars in WWE, Sheamus had his eyes glued to his favorite team Liverpool's game. Once the title was sealed, the Celtic Warrior sent out a tweet congratulating their title rivals:

"What a bleedn season. Brilliant! Congrats to City but so proud of the reds. Now off to Paris for the big one. #YNWA"

Sheamus @WWESheamus What a bleedn season. Brilliant! Congrats to City but so proud of the reds. Now off to Paris for the big one. #YNWA What a bleedn season. Brilliant! Congrats to City but so proud of the reds. Now off to Paris for the big one. #YNWA https://t.co/9Y82gMqgZK

Former Intercontinental Champion Apollo Crews also reacted to the crazy conclusion of the title race for the PL title:

"Not by any means even close to a Man City fan, but I have to give it to them, that was one hell of an effort and comeback. #PremierLeague" tweeted Crews

Apollo @WWEApollo Not by any means even close to a Man City fan, but I have to give it to them, that was one hell of an effort and comeback. #PremierLeague Not by any means even close to a Man City fan, but I have to give it to them, that was one hell of an effort and comeback. #PremierLeague

This is not the first time Manchester City have won the Premier League title in an incredible manner on the last matchday.

While the team was still called Manchester United's noisy neighbours, City won their first PL title 10 years ago in the 2011-12 season, when Sergio Aguero scored the match and title-winning goal in stoppage time to get past United in the table on goal difference.

What Premier League and other football/soccer teams do other WWE Superstars support?

As mentioned above, Sheamus is a fan of last season's Premier League Champions Liverpool. But what other teams do some WWE Superstars support?

Let's start with the obvious one. Drew McIntyre, as a Scotsman, supports his country's most successful team, Rangers F.C.

Next comes an odd one, as it is not known how the 14-time World Champion Triple H came to support Premier League outfit West Ham. This might be due to the team's nickname, The Hammers, and the Cerebral Assassin's affinity for sledgehammers. The team also garners support from Seth Rollins and Batista.

Meanwhile, NXT commentator Wade Barrett unsurprisingly supports his hometown club Preston North End, who currently compete in English football's second-tier. Lastly, Finn Balor has for years shown his support for London-based team Tottenham Hotspur, who finished fourth in the PL this season.

What are your thoughts on this story? What football/soccer team are you a fan of? Sound off in the comments section below!

We asked one of Adam Cole's opponents if he's the next Shawn Michaels. Check out his answer here.

Edited by Jacob Terrell