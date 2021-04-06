Create
WWE Superstars return to Cameo this week in a limited time WrestleMania event

If you want a Cameo from your favorite WWE Superstar, this is the week to get one.
Matt Black
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified 1 hr ago
News

In celebration of WrestleMania week, WWE has once again teamed up with Cameo for a limited-time event where you can get a personal message from your favorite WWE Superstar.

This limited-time WWE promotion features 25 superstars with prices ranging from $150 to $500 depending on who you want a personalized video message from.

Since Vince McMahon's ban on third-party platforms like Cameo last year, WWE has held special events through Cameo in correlation with the company's major pay-per-views - The Undertaker at Survivor Series and Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

With WrestleMania being WWE's biggest show of the year, it's no surprise to see them offering a much larger selection of their roster than they have previously. But if you want a Cameo this week, you better act fast. Each WWE Superstar is on a first-come, first-serve basis and they're only offering 15 Cameos each.

Would you pay $500 for a Cameo from Shane McMahon?

The following is an announcement from Cameo regarding their WWE WrestleMania promotion this week.

Cameo is partnering with WWE to co-promote WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. With the promotion, 25 WWE Superstars will join the platform Monday April 5th at 11:00am ET. They will each offer 15 cameos on a first-come, first-serve basis and they will only be available on the platform through Friday, April 9th. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The promotion is designed to allow fans a new way to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars by booking personalized videos from their favorites in anticipation of WrestleMania. It will also offer superstars and fans a chance to build real, authentic connections.

Full Talent List:

Raw

  • AJ Styles ($400)
  • Randy Orton ($500)
  • Shane McMahon ($500)
  • Alexa Bliss ($400)
  • Asuka ($200)
  • Bobby Lashley ($200)
  • Braun Strowman ($250)
  • Damian Priest ($150)
  • Drew McIntyre ($250)
  • Kofi Kingston ($250)
  • John Morrison ($200)
  • Omos ($150)
  • Miz ($250)
  • Rhea Ripley ($150)
  • Riddle ($200)
  • Sheamus ($250)
  • Xavier Woods ($250)

SmackDown

  • Apollo Crews ($200)
  • Bianca Belair ($200)
  • Big E ($250)
  • Cesaro ($200)
  • Daniel Bryan ($400)
  • Kevin Owens ($250)
  • Sami Zayn ($200)
  • Seth Rollins ($400)

What do you think about WWE's latest partnership with Cameo? Will you be ordering one this week? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.

Published 06 Apr 2021, 01:45 IST
comments icon
WrestleMania 37 The New Day Drew McIntyre AJ Styles WWE Roster WWE Championship WWE Raw Tag Team Championship
