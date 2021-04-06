WWE Superstars return to Cameo this week in a limited time WrestleMania event

In celebration of WrestleMania week, WWE has once again teamed up with Cameo for a limited-time event where you can get a personal message from your favorite WWE Superstar.
This limited-time WWE promotion features 25 superstars with prices ranging from $150 to $500 depending on who you want a personalized video message from.
Since Vince McMahon's ban on third-party platforms like Cameo last year, WWE has held special events through Cameo in correlation with the company's major pay-per-views - The Undertaker at Survivor Series and Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.
With WrestleMania being WWE's biggest show of the year, it's no surprise to see them offering a much larger selection of their roster than they have previously. But if you want a Cameo this week, you better act fast. Each WWE Superstar is on a first-come, first-serve basis and they're only offering 15 Cameos each.
The following is an announcement from Cameo regarding their WWE WrestleMania promotion this week.
Cameo is partnering with WWE to co-promote WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. With the promotion, 25 WWE Superstars will join the platform Monday April 5th at 11:00am ET. They will each offer 15 cameos on a first-come, first-serve basis and they will only be available on the platform through Friday, April 9th. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.
The promotion is designed to allow fans a new way to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars by booking personalized videos from their favorites in anticipation of WrestleMania. It will also offer superstars and fans a chance to build real, authentic connections.
Full Talent List:
Raw
- AJ Styles ($400)
- Randy Orton ($500)
- Shane McMahon ($500)
- Alexa Bliss ($400)
- Asuka ($200)
- Bobby Lashley ($200)
- Braun Strowman ($250)
- Damian Priest ($150)
- Drew McIntyre ($250)
- Kofi Kingston ($250)
- John Morrison ($200)
- Omos ($150)
- Miz ($250)
- Rhea Ripley ($150)
- Riddle ($200)
- Sheamus ($250)
- Xavier Woods ($250)
SmackDown
- Apollo Crews ($200)
- Bianca Belair ($200)
- Big E ($250)
- Cesaro ($200)
- Daniel Bryan ($400)
- Kevin Owens ($250)
- Sami Zayn ($200)
- Seth Rollins ($400)
