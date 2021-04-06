WWE Superstars return to Cameo this week in a limited time WrestleMania event

In celebration of WrestleMania week, WWE has once again teamed up with Cameo for a limited-time event where you can get a personal message from your favorite WWE Superstar.

This limited-time WWE promotion features 25 superstars with prices ranging from $150 to $500 depending on who you want a personalized video message from.

Since Vince McMahon's ban on third-party platforms like Cameo last year, WWE has held special events through Cameo in correlation with the company's major pay-per-views - The Undertaker at Survivor Series and Drew McIntyre at the Royal Rumble.

With WrestleMania being WWE's biggest show of the year, it's no surprise to see them offering a much larger selection of their roster than they have previously. But if you want a Cameo this week, you better act fast. Each WWE Superstar is on a first-come, first-serve basis and they're only offering 15 Cameos each.



The following is an announcement from Cameo regarding their WWE WrestleMania promotion this week.

Cameo is partnering with WWE to co-promote WrestleMania on Saturday, April 10 and Sunday, April 11. With the promotion, 25 WWE Superstars will join the platform Monday April 5th at 11:00am ET. They will each offer 15 cameos on a first-come, first-serve basis and they will only be available on the platform through Friday, April 9th. The two-night pop culture extravaganza will stream live exclusively on Peacock at 8 pm ET in the United States and on WWE Network everywhere else.

The promotion is designed to allow fans a new way to engage with their favorite WWE Superstars by booking personalized videos from their favorites in anticipation of WrestleMania. It will also offer superstars and fans a chance to build real, authentic connections.

Full Talent List:

Raw

AJ Styles ($400)

Randy Orton ($500)

Shane McMahon ($500)

Alexa Bliss ($400)

Asuka ($200)

Bobby Lashley ($200)

Braun Strowman ($250)

Damian Priest ($150)

Drew McIntyre ($250)

Kofi Kingston ($250)

John Morrison ($200)

Omos ($150)

Miz ($250)

Rhea Ripley ($150)

Riddle ($200)

Sheamus ($250)

Xavier Woods ($250)

SmackDown

Apollo Crews ($200)

Bianca Belair ($200)

Big E ($250)

Cesaro ($200)

Daniel Bryan ($400)

Kevin Owens ($250)

Sami Zayn ($200)

Seth Rollins ($400)

What do you think about WWE's latest partnership with Cameo? Will you be ordering one this week? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.